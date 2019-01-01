QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
264.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Areva SA had participated in mining, uranium chemistry and enrichment, nuclear fuel recycling, and the development of nuclear facilities. After undergoing restructuring a few years ago, it sold off most of its businesses and was acquired by the French government. The company now focuses solely on three commitments: completing a nuclear reactor project in Finland, closing its remaining renewable energy projects, and producing a nuclear product for external sale.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Areva Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Areva (ARVCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Areva (OTCEM: ARVCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Areva's (ARVCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Areva.

Q

What is the target price for Areva (ARVCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Areva

Q

Current Stock Price for Areva (ARVCF)?

A

The stock price for Areva (OTCEM: ARVCF) is $5.2 last updated Mon Aug 21 2017 15:01:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Areva (ARVCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Areva.

Q

When is Areva (OTCEM:ARVCF) reporting earnings?

A

Areva does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Areva (ARVCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Areva.

Q

What sector and industry does Areva (ARVCF) operate in?

A

Areva is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.