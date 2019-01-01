artnet AG is an online resource for the international art market. Its comprehensive suite of products offers a variety of art market resources to collectors, dealers, and art enthusiasts. The company divides its business into four segments: The Artnet Galleries segment which presents the artwork of member galleries and partner auction houses online, The Artnet Price Database segment comprises all database-related products including the Price Database Fine Art and Design and the Price Database Decorative Art and other, The Artnet Auctions segments which provides a platform to buy and sell artworks online and The Artnet News segment which provides art market newswire.