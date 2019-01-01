American Nortel Communications Inc is engaged in providing telecommunications services. It offers long-distance telephone service as a reseller in combination with additional related services to small business and residential customers within the US and International market. As a reseller, it purchases long-distance time from Sprint. The company is charged for the time it uses beyond certain minimum requirements and in turn charges its customers a certain amount per minute. Geographically, it operates through the US and derives revenue from the provision of services to customers.