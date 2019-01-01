QQQ
American Nortel Communications Inc is engaged in providing telecommunications services. It offers long-distance telephone service as a reseller in combination with additional related services to small business and residential customers within the US and International market. As a reseller, it purchases long-distance time from Sprint. The company is charged for the time it uses beyond certain minimum requirements and in turn charges its customers a certain amount per minute. Geographically, it operates through the US and derives revenue from the provision of services to customers.

American Nortel Comms Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Nortel Comms (ARTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Nortel Comms (OTCPK: ARTM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are American Nortel Comms's (ARTM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Nortel Comms.

Q

What is the target price for American Nortel Comms (ARTM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Nortel Comms

Q

Current Stock Price for American Nortel Comms (ARTM)?

A

The stock price for American Nortel Comms (OTCPK: ARTM) is $0.04399 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:45:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Nortel Comms (ARTM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Nortel Comms.

Q

When is American Nortel Comms (OTCPK:ARTM) reporting earnings?

A

American Nortel Comms does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Nortel Comms (ARTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Nortel Comms.

Q

What sector and industry does American Nortel Comms (ARTM) operate in?

A

American Nortel Comms is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.