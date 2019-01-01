QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6K
Div / Yield
0.22/1.29%
52 Wk
15.13 - 23.58
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
23.73
Open
-
P/E
19.91
EPS
0
Shares
72.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fagron SA is a pharmaceutical compounding company operating in Belgium. It acts as a supplier of pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients across the world. The company also produces pharmaceutical raw materials, equipment, and supplies which are needed to prepare medication in the pharmacy. Its segments are namely Fagron Europe, Fagron North America, Fagron South America and HL Technology.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fagron Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fagron (ARSUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fagron (OTCGM: ARSUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fagron's (ARSUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fagron.

Q

What is the target price for Fagron (ARSUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fagron

Q

Current Stock Price for Fagron (ARSUF)?

A

The stock price for Fagron (OTCGM: ARSUF) is $17.078735 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 17:25:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fagron (ARSUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fagron.

Q

When is Fagron (OTCGM:ARSUF) reporting earnings?

A

Fagron does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fagron (ARSUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fagron.

Q

What sector and industry does Fagron (ARSUF) operate in?

A

Fagron is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.