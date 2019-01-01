Arch Resources Inc is a producer of metallurgical and coking coal. The company sells its coal to power plants, steel mills, and industrial facilities. Its operating segment includes Powder River Basin (PRB); Metallurgical (MET); Other Thermal and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Powder River Basin (PRB) segment. Its PRB segment containing the company's primary thermal operations in Wyoming. The MET segment, containing the company's metallurgical operations in West Virginia, and the Other Thermal segment containing the company's supplementary thermal operations in Colorado and Illinois. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe.