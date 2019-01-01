QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Arch Resources Inc is a producer of metallurgical and coking coal. The company sells its coal to power plants, steel mills, and industrial facilities. Its operating segment includes Powder River Basin (PRB); Metallurgical (MET); Other Thermal and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Powder River Basin (PRB) segment. Its PRB segment containing the company's primary thermal operations in Wyoming. The MET segment, containing the company's metallurgical operations in West Virginia, and the Other Thermal segment containing the company's supplementary thermal operations in Colorado and Illinois. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe.

Arch Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arch Resources (ARRHW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arch Resources (OTC: ARRHW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arch Resources's (ARRHW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arch Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Arch Resources (ARRHW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arch Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Arch Resources (ARRHW)?

A

The stock price for Arch Resources (OTC: ARRHW) is $68.75 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:36:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arch Resources (ARRHW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arch Resources.

Q

When is Arch Resources (OTC:ARRHW) reporting earnings?

A

Arch Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arch Resources (ARRHW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arch Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Arch Resources (ARRHW) operate in?

A

Arch Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTC.