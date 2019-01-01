Arria NLG PLC is a software development business. It develops and commercializes software that provides natural language generation (NLG) services and software as a service and the sale of those services to its clients. It has only one operating segment, being the provision of computer software, which is all generated from one geographical location, being the United Kingdom. Its core product is known as the Arria NLG Engine. The Arria NLG Engine comprises of two main elements: a language-driven analytics component and a natural language generation component.