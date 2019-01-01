|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Airport City (OTCPK: ARPTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Airport City.
There is no analysis for Airport City
The stock price for Airport City (OTCPK: ARPTF) is $19.2 last updated Thu Oct 03 2019 19:01:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Airport City.
Airport City does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Airport City.
Airport City is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.