Armor Electric Inc is an electrical company that provides commercial, residential and industrial service. It offers panel upgrades, generators, old home rewiring, recessed lighting, applicances circuits, new service installations and upgrades.

Armor Electric Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Armor Electric (ARME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Armor Electric (OTCEM: ARME) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Armor Electric's (ARME) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Armor Electric.

Q

What is the target price for Armor Electric (ARME) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Armor Electric

Q

Current Stock Price for Armor Electric (ARME)?

A

The stock price for Armor Electric (OTCEM: ARME) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Nov 09 2021 15:47:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Armor Electric (ARME) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Armor Electric.

Q

When is Armor Electric (OTCEM:ARME) reporting earnings?

A

Armor Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Armor Electric (ARME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Armor Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does Armor Electric (ARME) operate in?

A

Armor Electric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.