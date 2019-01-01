QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
15.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Premier Veterinary Group PLC is a non-medical service provides mainly to veterinary centers. The company business operates in the veterinary industry and mainly provides support services for day to day running of veterinary centers. The company business is organized into three geographical regions: Premier Pet Care Plan (PPCP) the United Kingdom, PPCP Europe (including the Republic of Ireland), and PPCP US. Most of its revenues are generated from the Premier Pet Care Plan - UK.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Premier Veterinary Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Premier Veterinary Group (ARKTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Premier Veterinary Group (OTCEM: ARKTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Premier Veterinary Group's (ARKTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Premier Veterinary Group.

Q

What is the target price for Premier Veterinary Group (ARKTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Premier Veterinary Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Premier Veterinary Group (ARKTF)?

A

The stock price for Premier Veterinary Group (OTCEM: ARKTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Premier Veterinary Group (ARKTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier Veterinary Group.

Q

When is Premier Veterinary Group (OTCEM:ARKTF) reporting earnings?

A

Premier Veterinary Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Premier Veterinary Group (ARKTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Premier Veterinary Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Premier Veterinary Group (ARKTF) operate in?

A

Premier Veterinary Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.