There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
ARKO Corp operates as a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates convenience stores in the United States. It has more than 1300 retail convenience stores. Some of its regional store brands include Stop, Admiral, Apple Market, BreadBox, E-Z Mart, fas mart, Li'l Cricket, and Next Door Store. Its retail store offers hot food service, beverages, cigarettes & other tobacco products, candy, salty snacks, grocery, beer, and general merchandise. ARKO operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The company derives the majority of its revenue from retail and wholesale distribution of fuel.

ARKO Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ARKO (ARKOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ARKO (NASDAQ: ARKOW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ARKO's (ARKOW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ARKO.

Q

What is the target price for ARKO (ARKOW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ARKO

Q

Current Stock Price for ARKO (ARKOW)?

A

The stock price for ARKO (NASDAQ: ARKOW) is $1.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ARKO (ARKOW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ARKO.

Q

When is ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKOW) reporting earnings?

A

ARKO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ARKO (ARKOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ARKO.

Q

What sector and industry does ARKO (ARKOW) operate in?

A

ARKO is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.