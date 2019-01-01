QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Arista Investors Corp is an insurance company. The company is engaged in the administration and management of New York Statutory Disability Benefits (DBL), New Jersey Temporary Disability Benefits (TDB), and Hawaii Temporary Disability Insurance (TDI). Its business is diversified into statutory disability insurance, employee benefits, and various individual products such as Long Term Care, Individual Life Insurance and others.

Arista Investors Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arista Investors (ARINA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arista Investors (OTCEM: ARINA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arista Investors's (ARINA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arista Investors.

Q

What is the target price for Arista Investors (ARINA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arista Investors

Q

Current Stock Price for Arista Investors (ARINA)?

A

The stock price for Arista Investors (OTCEM: ARINA) is $0.12 last updated Mon Aug 30 2021 14:05:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arista Investors (ARINA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 1, 1999.

Q

When is Arista Investors (OTCEM:ARINA) reporting earnings?

A

Arista Investors does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arista Investors (ARINA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arista Investors.

Q

What sector and industry does Arista Investors (ARINA) operate in?

A

Arista Investors is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.