Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.73 - 23.73
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.84
Shares
258.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AAK AB is a Swedish refined vegetable oils producer with sales operations around the world. The company has three business segments: Food ingredients, Chocolate and confectionery fats, and Technical products and feed. The chocolate and confectionery fats division also includes a cosmetic unit. Its product portfolio contains rapeseed and rapeseed oil, palm oil, palm kernel oil, olive oil, soya bean oil, sunflower oil, shea kernels, corn oil, and coconut oil. The Nordics and Western Europe are the main market, while other regions (USA, CEE, CIS, Asia, Latin America) generate more than half of the firm's revenue.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AAK Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AAK (ARHUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AAK (OTCPK: ARHUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AAK's (ARHUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AAK.

Q

What is the target price for AAK (ARHUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AAK

Q

Current Stock Price for AAK (ARHUF)?

A

The stock price for AAK (OTCPK: ARHUF) is $18.75 last updated Wed Jan 27 2021 17:26:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AAK (ARHUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AAK.

Q

When is AAK (OTCPK:ARHUF) reporting earnings?

A

AAK does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AAK (ARHUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AAK.

Q

What sector and industry does AAK (ARHUF) operate in?

A

AAK is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.