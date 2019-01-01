QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
0.12
Shares
219.2M
Outstanding
Amrest Holdings SE operates restaurants under several brand names, both owned and franchised, in Poland, Spain, Czech Republic, Russia, and several other countries. In the Quick Service category, it operates KFC, Burger King, and Starbucks restaurants as a franchisee. In the Casual Dining category, it owns and operates La Tagliatella, Blue Frog, and KABB restaurants, and it franchises Pizza Hut restaurants. KFC restaurants comprise more than half of all restaurants that AmRest operates. Most of the company's revenue is generated in Central and Eastern Europe.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Amrest Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amrest Hldgs (ARHOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amrest Hldgs (OTCPK: ARHOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amrest Hldgs's (ARHOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amrest Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Amrest Hldgs (ARHOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amrest Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Amrest Hldgs (ARHOF)?

A

The stock price for Amrest Hldgs (OTCPK: ARHOF) is $8.516969 last updated Thu Mar 11 2021 16:17:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amrest Hldgs (ARHOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amrest Hldgs.

Q

When is Amrest Hldgs (OTCPK:ARHOF) reporting earnings?

A

Amrest Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amrest Hldgs (ARHOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amrest Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Amrest Hldgs (ARHOF) operate in?

A

Amrest Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.