Amrest Holdings SE operates restaurants under several brand names, both owned and franchised, in Poland, Spain, Czech Republic, Russia, and several other countries. In the Quick Service category, it operates KFC, Burger King, and Starbucks restaurants as a franchisee. In the Casual Dining category, it owns and operates La Tagliatella, Blue Frog, and KABB restaurants, and it franchises Pizza Hut restaurants. KFC restaurants comprise more than half of all restaurants that AmRest operates. Most of the company's revenue is generated in Central and Eastern Europe.