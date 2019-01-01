QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
American Restaurant Holdings Inc operates in food service industry. It is focused on acquiring and expanding fast casual restaurant brands. The majority of restaurant brands are based in Southern California, which is one of the most densely populated markets.

American Restaurant Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Restaurant (ARHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Restaurant (OTCEM: ARHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Restaurant's (ARHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Restaurant.

Q

What is the target price for American Restaurant (ARHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Restaurant

Q

Current Stock Price for American Restaurant (ARHI)?

A

The stock price for American Restaurant (OTCEM: ARHI) is $1.75 last updated Thu Oct 29 2020 17:29:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Restaurant (ARHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Restaurant.

Q

When is American Restaurant (OTCEM:ARHI) reporting earnings?

A

American Restaurant does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Restaurant (ARHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Restaurant.

Q

What sector and industry does American Restaurant (ARHI) operate in?

A

American Restaurant is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.