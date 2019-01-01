QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.99 - 18.7
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
55.79
Shares
205.4M
Outstanding
Alfresa Holdings Corp is a holding company engaged in the distribution of drugs. The company is in the Ethical Pharmaceuticals Wholesaling Business, the Self-Medication Products Wholesaling Business, the Manufacturing Business, and the Medical-Related Business. It mainly provides distributes diagnostic reagents and medical devices/equipment, health foods, supplements and other products to drug stores and pharmacies. The firm manufactures and markets high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices.

Alfresa Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alfresa Holdings (ARHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alfresa Holdings (OTCPK: ARHCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alfresa Holdings's (ARHCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alfresa Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Alfresa Holdings (ARHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alfresa Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Alfresa Holdings (ARHCF)?

A

The stock price for Alfresa Holdings (OTCPK: ARHCF) is $18.7 last updated Mon May 10 2021 13:31:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alfresa Holdings (ARHCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alfresa Holdings.

Q

When is Alfresa Holdings (OTCPK:ARHCF) reporting earnings?

A

Alfresa Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alfresa Holdings (ARHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alfresa Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Alfresa Holdings (ARHCF) operate in?

A

Alfresa Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.