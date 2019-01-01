QQQ
Aggreko PLC is a provider of cooling and heating rental equipment. The company operates two business units: rental solutions and power solutions. Rental solutions offer power, heating, and cooling equipment to customers in developed markets on a rental basis. Power solutions, the slightly larger business unit by revenue, operates in emerging markets and serves industrial and utility customers with large and complex solutions to their power requirements. Aggreko serves customers in utilities, oil and gas, mining, events, petrochemical and refining, manufacturing, and other sectors worldwide. The company generates the lion's share of its revenue in North America, followed by Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Aggreko Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aggreko (ARGKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aggreko (OTC: ARGKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aggreko's (ARGKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aggreko.

Q

What is the target price for Aggreko (ARGKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aggreko

Q

Current Stock Price for Aggreko (ARGKF)?

A

The stock price for Aggreko (OTC: ARGKF) is $11.91 last updated Wed Jul 21 2021 16:18:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aggreko (ARGKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Aggreko (OTC:ARGKF) reporting earnings?

A

Aggreko does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aggreko (ARGKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aggreko.

Q

What sector and industry does Aggreko (ARGKF) operate in?

A

Aggreko is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.