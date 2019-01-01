QQQ
ProMIS Neurosciences Inc is a biotech company. It is engaged in discovering and developing precision medicine therapeutics for the effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular, Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD).


ProMIS Neurosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ProMIS Neurosciences (ARFXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCQB: ARFXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ProMIS Neurosciences's (ARFXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProMIS Neurosciences.

Q

What is the target price for ProMIS Neurosciences (ARFXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProMIS Neurosciences

Q

Current Stock Price for ProMIS Neurosciences (ARFXF)?

A

The stock price for ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCQB: ARFXF) is $0.1014 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProMIS Neurosciences (ARFXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProMIS Neurosciences.

Q

When is ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCQB:ARFXF) reporting earnings?

A

ProMIS Neurosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProMIS Neurosciences (ARFXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProMIS Neurosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does ProMIS Neurosciences (ARFXF) operate in?

A

ProMIS Neurosciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.