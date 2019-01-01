QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
American Resources Corp is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The firm is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. The firm has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated. Its business model provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Res Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Res (ARECW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Res (OTC: ARECW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Res's (ARECW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Res.

Q

What is the target price for American Res (ARECW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Res

Q

Current Stock Price for American Res (ARECW)?

A

The stock price for American Res (OTC: ARECW) is $0.06 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 15:40:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Res (ARECW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Res.

Q

When is American Res (OTC:ARECW) reporting earnings?

A

American Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Res (ARECW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Res.

Q

What sector and industry does American Res (ARECW) operate in?

A

American Res is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTC.