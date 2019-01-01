QQQ
Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc is engaged in the development, sale, distribution, marketing, and exploitation of laser-driven technologies for use in surgical environments, principally in the field of urology. The company derives revenue from the sale of medical devices and fiber-optic delivery devices. Geographically, it has a presence in Canada, the United States, and the Dominican Republic.

Aquarius Surgical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aquarius Surgical (AQQRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aquarius Surgical (OTCPK: AQQRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aquarius Surgical's (AQQRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aquarius Surgical.

Q

What is the target price for Aquarius Surgical (AQQRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aquarius Surgical

Q

Current Stock Price for Aquarius Surgical (AQQRF)?

A

The stock price for Aquarius Surgical (OTCPK: AQQRF) is $0.0059 last updated Wed Nov 17 2021 20:59:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aquarius Surgical (AQQRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aquarius Surgical.

Q

When is Aquarius Surgical (OTCPK:AQQRF) reporting earnings?

A

Aquarius Surgical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aquarius Surgical (AQQRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aquarius Surgical.

Q

What sector and industry does Aquarius Surgical (AQQRF) operate in?

A

Aquarius Surgical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.