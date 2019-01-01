QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aquesta Financial Holdings Inc is engaged in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking and business banking services including banking, lending, and insurance services. In addition, it offers personal and business loans as well as personal and business credit cards.

Aquesta Finl Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aquesta Finl Hldgs (AQFH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aquesta Finl Hldgs (OTC: AQFH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aquesta Finl Hldgs's (AQFH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aquesta Finl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Aquesta Finl Hldgs (AQFH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aquesta Finl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Aquesta Finl Hldgs (AQFH)?

A

The stock price for Aquesta Finl Hldgs (OTC: AQFH) is $21.2 last updated Thu Sep 30 2021 19:57:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aquesta Finl Hldgs (AQFH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2021.

Q

When is Aquesta Finl Hldgs (OTC:AQFH) reporting earnings?

A

Aquesta Finl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aquesta Finl Hldgs (AQFH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aquesta Finl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Aquesta Finl Hldgs (AQFH) operate in?

A

Aquesta Finl Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.