Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/80.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
23.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
339.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aquila Resources Inc is in the business of exploring for and developing mineral properties. It operates in two geographical areas, the United States and Canada. It has three assets, the Back Forty Project located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula; Bend Project and Reef Project, are found along the mineral-rich Penokean Volcanic Belt. The area hosts multiple deposit types including VMS, magmatic copper-nickel and stratiform copper.

Aquila Res Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aquila Res (AQARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aquila Res (OTC: AQARF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aquila Res's (AQARF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aquila Res.

Q

What is the target price for Aquila Res (AQARF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aquila Res

Q

Current Stock Price for Aquila Res (AQARF)?

A

The stock price for Aquila Res (OTC: AQARF) is $0.06959 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 20:28:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aquila Res (AQARF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aquila Res.

Q

When is Aquila Res (OTC:AQARF) reporting earnings?

A

Aquila Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aquila Res (AQARF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aquila Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Aquila Res (AQARF) operate in?

A

Aquila Res is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.