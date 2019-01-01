QQQ
AppYea Inc through its wholly-owned subsidiary SleepX, is an Israeli research and development company that has developed a unique product for monitoring and treating sleep apnea and snoring.
AppYea Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy AppYea (APYPD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of AppYea (OTCPK: APYPD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are AppYea's (APYPD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for AppYea.

Q
What is the target price for AppYea (APYPD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for AppYea

Q
Current Stock Price for AppYea (APYPD)?
A

The stock price for AppYea (OTCPK: APYPD) is $0.04 last updated Mon Mar 14 2022 19:53:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does AppYea (APYPD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AppYea.

Q
When is AppYea (OTCPK:APYPD) reporting earnings?
A

AppYea does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is AppYea (APYPD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for AppYea.

Q
What sector and industry does AppYea (APYPD) operate in?
A

AppYea is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.