APx Acquisition Corp I is a newly incorporated blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

APx Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy APx Acquisition (APXIU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of APx Acquisition (NASDAQ: APXIU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are APx Acquisition's (APXIU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for APx Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for APx Acquisition (APXIU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for APx Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for APx Acquisition (APXIU)?

A

The stock price for APx Acquisition (NASDAQ: APXIU) is $10.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does APx Acquisition (APXIU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for APx Acquisition.

Q

When is APx Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXIU) reporting earnings?

A

APx Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is APx Acquisition (APXIU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for APx Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does APx Acquisition (APXIU) operate in?

A

APx Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.