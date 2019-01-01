QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing novel immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of different forms of cancer. The company develops its drug candidates using its ADAPTIR platform. The products under its pipeline are APVO436, which targets CD123 and CD3 and redirects T-cell cytotoxicity to the tumor; ALG.APV-527, for the treatment of a broad spectrum of cancers over-expressing the 5T4 tumor antigen, including mesothelioma, non-small-cell-lung, head & neck, pancreatic, renal, ovarian, and bladder cancers; and APVO603.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aptevo Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aptevo Therapeutics (APVTW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (OTC: APVTW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aptevo Therapeutics's (APVTW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Aptevo Therapeutics (APVTW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aptevo Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Aptevo Therapeutics (APVTW)?

A

The stock price for Aptevo Therapeutics (OTC: APVTW) is $0.15 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:53:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aptevo Therapeutics (APVTW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Q

When is Aptevo Therapeutics (OTC:APVTW) reporting earnings?

A

Aptevo Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aptevo Therapeutics (APVTW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Aptevo Therapeutics (APVTW) operate in?

A

Aptevo Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTC.