Asian Pay Television Trust is an investment trust with a mandate to acquire controlling interests and to own, operate, and maintain mature Pay-TV and Broadband Businesses in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. The trust's main asset is the Taiwan Broadband Communications Group. Taiwan Broadband Communications Group derives revenue from providing cable TV and broadband services. Within cable TV, revenue is generated from monthly subscription services as well as from advertising sales, leasing of television channels to third parties, and the installation of set-top boxes. Sales within broadband services are from monthly payments and installations.