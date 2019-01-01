QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.7K
Div / Yield
0.01/6.50%
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
204.1M
Payout Ratio
84.75
Open
-
P/E
12.9
EPS
0
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Asian Pay Television Trust is an investment trust with a mandate to acquire controlling interests and to own, operate, and maintain mature Pay-TV and Broadband Businesses in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. The trust's main asset is the Taiwan Broadband Communications Group. Taiwan Broadband Communications Group derives revenue from providing cable TV and broadband services. Within cable TV, revenue is generated from monthly subscription services as well as from advertising sales, leasing of television channels to third parties, and the installation of set-top boxes. Sales within broadband services are from monthly payments and installations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Asian Pay Television Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asian Pay Television (APTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asian Pay Television (OTCPK: APTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asian Pay Television's (APTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asian Pay Television.

Q

What is the target price for Asian Pay Television (APTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asian Pay Television

Q

Current Stock Price for Asian Pay Television (APTTF)?

A

The stock price for Asian Pay Television (OTCPK: APTTF) is $0.113 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 20:43:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asian Pay Television (APTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asian Pay Television.

Q

When is Asian Pay Television (OTCPK:APTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Asian Pay Television does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asian Pay Television (APTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asian Pay Television.

Q

What sector and industry does Asian Pay Television (APTTF) operate in?

A

Asian Pay Television is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.