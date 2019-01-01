Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires and operates multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: The Multifamily Communities segment being the highest revenue generating segment; Financing segment refers to the portfolio of real estate loans, bridge loans, other instruments, and other real estate related assets; New Market Properties segment covers a portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers, as well as the financial results from the retail real estate loans; and Preferred Office properties segment relates to the office buildings.