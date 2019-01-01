|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Preferred Apartment (OTCPK: APTSP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Preferred Apartment.
There is no analysis for Preferred Apartment
The stock price for Preferred Apartment (OTCPK: APTSP) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Preferred Apartment.
Preferred Apartment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Preferred Apartment.
Preferred Apartment is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.