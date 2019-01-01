QQQ
Range
1.7 - 1.7
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/10.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 2.65
Mkt Cap
24.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
14.3B
Outstanding
Airports Of Thailand PLC operates airports and provides services related to air transportation. Its airports, located in Thailand, serve both domestic and international flights. Revenue is generated primarily from two sources: aeronautical and nonaeronautical. Aeronautical revenue is associated with air traffic, including landing and parking charges, and passenger and aircraft service charges. Nonaeronautical revenue primarily results from office and state property rents. Additionally, Airports of Thailand has invested in other companies to provide services and products related to its airports. Its investments are wide-ranging, including hotels, aviation fuel services, and catering services.

Airports Of Thailand Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Airports Of Thailand (APTPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Airports Of Thailand (OTCPK: APTPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Airports Of Thailand's (APTPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Airports Of Thailand.

Q

What is the target price for Airports Of Thailand (APTPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Airports Of Thailand

Q

Current Stock Price for Airports Of Thailand (APTPF)?

A

The stock price for Airports Of Thailand (OTCPK: APTPF) is $1.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:18:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Airports Of Thailand (APTPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Airports Of Thailand.

Q

When is Airports Of Thailand (OTCPK:APTPF) reporting earnings?

A

Airports Of Thailand does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Airports Of Thailand (APTPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Airports Of Thailand.

Q

What sector and industry does Airports Of Thailand (APTPF) operate in?

A

