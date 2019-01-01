QQQ
Range
9.64 - 9.64
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/27.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.55 - 9.92
Mkt Cap
348.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.64
P/E
-
EPS
0.12
Shares
36.2M
Outstanding
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Alpha Partners Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alpha Partners Technology (APTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpha Partners Technology (NASDAQ: APTM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alpha Partners Technology's (APTM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alpha Partners Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Alpha Partners Technology (APTM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpha Partners Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpha Partners Technology (APTM)?

A

The stock price for Alpha Partners Technology (NASDAQ: APTM) is $9.64 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:54:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpha Partners Technology (APTM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpha Partners Technology.

Q

When is Alpha Partners Technology (NASDAQ:APTM) reporting earnings?

A

Alpha Partners Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alpha Partners Technology (APTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpha Partners Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpha Partners Technology (APTM) operate in?

A

Alpha Partners Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.