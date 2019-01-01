QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
4.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
37.8M
Outstanding
Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes a platform to use protein modification technologies to create proprietary human protein pharmaceuticals with therapeutic properties. The company develops anti-cancer drugs for cancerous tumors that will destroy a cancer patient's tumor cells selectively, sparing healthy cells. All the operations of the organization are principally carried out in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

Advanced Proteome Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advanced Proteome (APTCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advanced Proteome (OTCPK: APTCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advanced Proteome's (APTCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advanced Proteome.

Q

What is the target price for Advanced Proteome (APTCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advanced Proteome

Q

Current Stock Price for Advanced Proteome (APTCF)?

A

The stock price for Advanced Proteome (OTCPK: APTCF) is $0.10829 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:29:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advanced Proteome (APTCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advanced Proteome.

Q

When is Advanced Proteome (OTCPK:APTCF) reporting earnings?

A

Advanced Proteome does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advanced Proteome (APTCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advanced Proteome.

Q

What sector and industry does Advanced Proteome (APTCF) operate in?

A

Advanced Proteome is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.