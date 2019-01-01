QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Alabama Power Co operates in the utility sector. The company supplies electricity and stellar service to homes, businesses and industries in the southern two-thirds of Alabama.

Alabama Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alabama Power (APRDN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alabama Power (OTCPK: APRDN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alabama Power's (APRDN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alabama Power.

Q

What is the target price for Alabama Power (APRDN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alabama Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Alabama Power (APRDN)?

A

The stock price for Alabama Power (OTCPK: APRDN) is $96.5 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:28:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alabama Power (APRDN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is Alabama Power (OTCPK:APRDN) reporting earnings?

A

Alabama Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alabama Power (APRDN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alabama Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Alabama Power (APRDN) operate in?

A

Alabama Power is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.