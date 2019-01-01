QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Applied DNA Sciences Inc is a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology. The company provides its products and services under the brand of SigNature DNA, SigNature T DNA, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify and Beacon. It serves clients in various industries including government/military, security and asset marking, industrial parts, pharmaceuticals, textiles and apparel, and printing and packaging. The company has operational footprints across the United States, Europe, Asia, and others. Key revenue is derived from Americas.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Applied DNA Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Applied DNA Sciences (APPDW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Applied DNA Sciences (OTC: APPDW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Applied DNA Sciences's (APPDW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Applied DNA Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Applied DNA Sciences (APPDW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Applied DNA Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Applied DNA Sciences (APPDW)?

A

The stock price for Applied DNA Sciences (OTC: APPDW) is $1.35 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:49:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Applied DNA Sciences (APPDW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Applied DNA Sciences.

Q

When is Applied DNA Sciences (OTC:APPDW) reporting earnings?

A

Applied DNA Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Applied DNA Sciences (APPDW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Applied DNA Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Applied DNA Sciences (APPDW) operate in?

A

Applied DNA Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTC.