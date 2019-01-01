Applied DNA Sciences Inc is a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology. The company provides its products and services under the brand of SigNature DNA, SigNature T DNA, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify and Beacon. It serves clients in various industries including government/military, security and asset marking, industrial parts, pharmaceuticals, textiles and apparel, and printing and packaging. The company has operational footprints across the United States, Europe, Asia, and others. Key revenue is derived from Americas.