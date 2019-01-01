QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.43 - 0.7
Mkt Cap
225.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
329.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
APN Property Group Ltd is a Melbourne based specialist real estate investment manager. The company manages a suite of real estate funds to provide annuity style income streams and wealth creation opportunities for retail and institutional investors. Its operating segments are Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, Convenience Retail Property Fund, and Investment revenue. The company generates maximum revenue from the Real estate securities funds. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

APN Property Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy APN Property Group (APNLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of APN Property Group (OTC: APNLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are APN Property Group's (APNLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for APN Property Group.

Q

What is the target price for APN Property Group (APNLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for APN Property Group

Q

Current Stock Price for APN Property Group (APNLF)?

A

The stock price for APN Property Group (OTC: APNLF) is $0.685 last updated Fri Jun 04 2021 13:55:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does APN Property Group (APNLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for APN Property Group.

Q

When is APN Property Group (OTC:APNLF) reporting earnings?

A

APN Property Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is APN Property Group (APNLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for APN Property Group.

Q

What sector and industry does APN Property Group (APNLF) operate in?

A

APN Property Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.