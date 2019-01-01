QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
8.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
39.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ApartmentLove Inc is operating an Internet-based residential real estate marketplace platform that has been developed for the purpose of connecting prospective tenants with landlords of residential rental properties in Canada, the United States, and elsewhere around the world. It earns revenue by charging Landlords per listing on the website.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ApartmentLove Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ApartmentLove (APMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ApartmentLove (OTCPK: APMLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ApartmentLove's (APMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ApartmentLove.

Q

What is the target price for ApartmentLove (APMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ApartmentLove

Q

Current Stock Price for ApartmentLove (APMLF)?

A

The stock price for ApartmentLove (OTCPK: APMLF) is $0.2221 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 14:55:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ApartmentLove (APMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ApartmentLove.

Q

When is ApartmentLove (OTCPK:APMLF) reporting earnings?

A

ApartmentLove does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ApartmentLove (APMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ApartmentLove.

Q

What sector and industry does ApartmentLove (APMLF) operate in?

A

ApartmentLove is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.