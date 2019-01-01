QQQ
Range
0.11 - 0.11
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/9.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
4.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
37.8M
Outstanding
Eagle Graphite Inc is a junior exploration-stage company. Principally, the company is engaged in the business of graphite exploration and evaluation in British Columbia, Canada. Its project includes Black crystal project located in the Slocan Valley area of British Columbia, approximately 35 kilometers west of the city of Nelson, and approximately 70 kilometers north of the border to the United States of America. The projects main activities comprise of graphite quarry and processing plant.

Eagle Graphite Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eagle Graphite (APMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eagle Graphite (OTCPK: APMFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eagle Graphite's (APMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eagle Graphite.

Q

What is the target price for Eagle Graphite (APMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eagle Graphite

Q

Current Stock Price for Eagle Graphite (APMFF)?

A

The stock price for Eagle Graphite (OTCPK: APMFF) is $0.11 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:44:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eagle Graphite (APMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eagle Graphite.

Q

When is Eagle Graphite (OTCPK:APMFF) reporting earnings?

A

Eagle Graphite does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eagle Graphite (APMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eagle Graphite.

Q

What sector and industry does Eagle Graphite (APMFF) operate in?

A

Eagle Graphite is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.