Range
0.67 - 0.76
Vol / Avg.
985.1K/722.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 2
Mkt Cap
102.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.68
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
149.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Alpha Lithium Corp is a Canada based exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade lithium brine deposits. The company holds interest in the Tolillar Project and the Green Energy Project.

Alpha Lithium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alpha Lithium (APHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpha Lithium (OTCPK: APHLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alpha Lithium's (APHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alpha Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for Alpha Lithium (APHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpha Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpha Lithium (APHLF)?

A

The stock price for Alpha Lithium (OTCPK: APHLF) is $0.685 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpha Lithium (APHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpha Lithium.

Q

When is Alpha Lithium (OTCPK:APHLF) reporting earnings?

A

Alpha Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alpha Lithium (APHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpha Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpha Lithium (APHLF) operate in?

A

Alpha Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.