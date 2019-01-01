QQQ
Range
4.5 - 4.5
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.31 - 6.25
Mkt Cap
82.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
18.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Alpha Energy Inc is engaged in purchase or trade stock for oil and gas properties to be held as long-term assets. The company is also engaged in the acquisition of existing production as well as the acquisition of oil and gas leases to pursue new exploration and drilling opportunities.


Alpha Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alpha Energy (APHE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpha Energy (OTCPK: APHE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alpha Energy's (APHE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alpha Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Alpha Energy (APHE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpha Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpha Energy (APHE)?

A

The stock price for Alpha Energy (OTCPK: APHE) is $4.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:11:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpha Energy (APHE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpha Energy.

Q

When is Alpha Energy (OTCPK:APHE) reporting earnings?

A

Alpha Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alpha Energy (APHE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpha Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpha Energy (APHE) operate in?

A

Alpha Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.