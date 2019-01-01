QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
AO World PLC is a European electrical products retailer. The company's main product markets are classified as major domestic appliances, small domestic appliances, and audiovisual. In the domestic appliances category, AO is working with suppliers such as Fisher & Paykel, Daewoo, and Amica. The small domestic appliances segment offers appliances like food preparation appliances, kitchen appliances, and floorcare devices, among others. The audio-visual division offers TVs, DVD players, radios, headphones, and home audio systems. The main geographical markets are the U.K., Germany, and the Netherlands.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target