AO World PLC is a European electrical products retailer. The company's main product markets are classified as major domestic appliances, small domestic appliances, and audiovisual. In the domestic appliances category, AO is working with suppliers such as Fisher & Paykel, Daewoo, and Amica. The small domestic appliances segment offers appliances like food preparation appliances, kitchen appliances, and floorcare devices, among others. The audio-visual division offers TVs, DVD players, radios, headphones, and home audio systems. The main geographical markets are the U.K., Germany, and the Netherlands.