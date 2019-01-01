QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/37.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.21 - 3.27
Mkt Cap
980.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
479.5M
Outstanding
AO World PLC is a European electrical products retailer. The company's main product markets are classified as major domestic appliances, small domestic appliances, and audiovisual. In the domestic appliances category, AO is working with suppliers such as Fisher & Paykel, Daewoo, and Amica. The small domestic appliances segment offers appliances like food preparation appliances, kitchen appliances, and floorcare devices, among others. The audio-visual division offers TVs, DVD players, radios, headphones, and home audio systems. The main geographical markets are the U.K., Germany, and the Netherlands.

AO World Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AO World (AOWDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AO World (OTCGM: AOWDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AO World's (AOWDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AO World.

Q

What is the target price for AO World (AOWDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AO World

Q

Current Stock Price for AO World (AOWDF)?

A

The stock price for AO World (OTCGM: AOWDF) is $2.045424 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 14:05:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AO World (AOWDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AO World.

Q

When is AO World (OTCGM:AOWDF) reporting earnings?

A

AO World does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AO World (AOWDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AO World.

Q

What sector and industry does AO World (AOWDF) operate in?

A

AO World is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.