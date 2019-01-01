QQQ
Range
1.18 - 1.3
Vol / Avg.
8K/3.4K
Div / Yield
0.12/9.40%
52 Wk
0.99 - 2.01
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
69.8
Open
1.25
P/E
8.28
EPS
-2.15
Shares
795M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
MOSENERGO is a Russian heat producer company. It is involved in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services in the Moscow city and Moscow region. The firm operates in two primary reportable segments: Electric and heat energy, that generate majority revenue from the manufacturing and sale of electric and heat energy respectively. The other segments consist of services and products sold by the Group such as rental services, feed water sales, and maintenance services.

MOSENERGO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MOSENERGO (AOMOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MOSENERGO (OTCPK: AOMOY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MOSENERGO's (AOMOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MOSENERGO.

Q

What is the target price for MOSENERGO (AOMOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MOSENERGO

Q

Current Stock Price for MOSENERGO (AOMOY)?

A

The stock price for MOSENERGO (OTCPK: AOMOY) is $1.29 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 18:24:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MOSENERGO (AOMOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 13, 2006 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is MOSENERGO (OTCPK:AOMOY) reporting earnings?

A

MOSENERGO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MOSENERGO (AOMOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MOSENERGO.

Q

What sector and industry does MOSENERGO (AOMOY) operate in?

A

MOSENERGO is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.