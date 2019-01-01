QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.75 - 1.75
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 5.9
Mkt Cap
35M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.75
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
20M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
American Oil & Gas Inc is a United State based exploration stage company. The business activity of the group includes to locate and lease existing wells for reactivation of the production of oil and gas. The gas sometimes is sold directly to public utility companies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Oil & Gas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Oil & Gas (AOIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Oil & Gas (OTCPK: AOIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Oil & Gas's (AOIX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Oil & Gas.

Q

What is the target price for American Oil & Gas (AOIX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Oil & Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for American Oil & Gas (AOIX)?

A

The stock price for American Oil & Gas (OTCPK: AOIX) is $1.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:00:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Oil & Gas (AOIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Oil & Gas.

Q

When is American Oil & Gas (OTCPK:AOIX) reporting earnings?

A

American Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Oil & Gas (AOIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does American Oil & Gas (AOIX) operate in?

A

American Oil & Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.