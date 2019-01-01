QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
291.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
48.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Autohellas S.A. is a car rental company in Greece, based on the financial figures and fleet of vehicles operated. The main pillars on which the Group's activities are based are: Rent a Car (Greece car rental); International activities (car rental and sales); and Car sales (Greece car and spare parts trade and services). The company generates a vast majority of the revenue from the Greece car and spare parts trade and services segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Autohellas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Autohellas (AOHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Autohellas (OTCPK: AOHLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Autohellas's (AOHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Autohellas.

Q

What is the target price for Autohellas (AOHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Autohellas

Q

Current Stock Price for Autohellas (AOHLF)?

A

The stock price for Autohellas (OTCPK: AOHLF) is $6 last updated Fri Jul 17 2020 18:28:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Autohellas (AOHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Autohellas.

Q

When is Autohellas (OTCPK:AOHLF) reporting earnings?

A

Autohellas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Autohellas (AOHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Autohellas.

Q

What sector and industry does Autohellas (AOHLF) operate in?

A

Autohellas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.