Range
0.59 - 0.64
Vol / Avg.
60.6K/30.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.39 - 0.85
Mkt Cap
113M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.64
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
179.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Anaconda Mining Inc a is a gold mining, development, and exploration company, focused in Atlantic Canada. The company operates mining and milling operations in the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility and deep-water port, as well as ~15,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral lands including those adjacent to the past producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine at its Tilt Cove Gold Project. Anaconda is also developing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a high-grade resource and the subject of an on-going Feasibility Study.

Anaconda Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anaconda Mining (ANXGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anaconda Mining (OTCQX: ANXGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anaconda Mining's (ANXGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anaconda Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Anaconda Mining (ANXGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anaconda Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Anaconda Mining (ANXGF)?

A

The stock price for Anaconda Mining (OTCQX: ANXGF) is $0.6281 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:51:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anaconda Mining (ANXGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anaconda Mining.

Q

When is Anaconda Mining (OTCQX:ANXGF) reporting earnings?

A

Anaconda Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anaconda Mining (ANXGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anaconda Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Anaconda Mining (ANXGF) operate in?

A

Anaconda Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.