Anova Metals Ltd is a gold exploration company. Its projects include the Big Springs Gold Project which is located in a gold mining region, around 80 km north of Elko in the northeast of the state of Nevada, USA and the Linden Gold Project which is located at the southern end of the Laverton Tectonic Zone approximately 200km northeast of Kalgoorlie and around 75km south of Laverton. The firm generates maximum revenue from Western Australia.