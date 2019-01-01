Anpulo Food Inc is a holding company. It processes, distributes and markets pork and cured pork products in the People's Republic of China (PRC or China). It purchases live hogs from pig farms or individual farmers in Laifeng County and its neighboring area in China for slaughtering, processing, and curing. The company processes live market hogs and fabricate pork carcasses into various cuts of meat, and sells them as chilled pork, frozen pork and prepared meat products.