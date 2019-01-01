QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Anpulo Food Inc is a holding company. It processes, distributes and markets pork and cured pork products in the People's Republic of China (PRC or China). It purchases live hogs from pig farms or individual farmers in Laifeng County and its neighboring area in China for slaughtering, processing, and curing. The company processes live market hogs and fabricate pork carcasses into various cuts of meat, and sells them as chilled pork, frozen pork and prepared meat products.

Anpulo Food Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anpulo Food (ANPFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anpulo Food (OTCEM: ANPFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Anpulo Food's (ANPFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anpulo Food.

Q

What is the target price for Anpulo Food (ANPFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anpulo Food

Q

Current Stock Price for Anpulo Food (ANPFF)?

A

The stock price for Anpulo Food (OTCEM: ANPFF) is $0.006 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 13:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anpulo Food (ANPFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anpulo Food.

Q

When is Anpulo Food (OTCEM:ANPFF) reporting earnings?

A

Anpulo Food does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anpulo Food (ANPFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anpulo Food.

Q

What sector and industry does Anpulo Food (ANPFF) operate in?

A

Anpulo Food is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.