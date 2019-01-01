QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
345.6M
Outstanding
Anima Holding SpA is one of the leading Italian independent asset management operators. Anima's offering is composed of Italian mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds domiciled in Ireland and in Luxembourg, and pension funds. The company also offers institutional and private pension funds, as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

Anima Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anima Holding (ANNMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anima Holding (OTCGM: ANNMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anima Holding's (ANNMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anima Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Anima Holding (ANNMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anima Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Anima Holding (ANNMF)?

A

The stock price for Anima Holding (OTCGM: ANNMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anima Holding (ANNMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anima Holding.

Q

When is Anima Holding (OTCGM:ANNMF) reporting earnings?

A

Anima Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anima Holding (ANNMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anima Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Anima Holding (ANNMF) operate in?

A

Anima Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.