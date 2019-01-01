QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
5.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
34.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aton Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company's only reportable segment is the exploration and development of mineral properties. All of the company's equipment and mineral exploration concessions are located in Egypt. Its projects include the Abu Marawat and others.

Analyst Ratings

Aton Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aton Resources (ANLBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aton Resources (OTCPK: ANLBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aton Resources's (ANLBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aton Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Aton Resources (ANLBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aton Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Aton Resources (ANLBF)?

A

The stock price for Aton Resources (OTCPK: ANLBF) is $0.1496 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aton Resources (ANLBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aton Resources.

Q

When is Aton Resources (OTCPK:ANLBF) reporting earnings?

A

Aton Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aton Resources (ANLBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aton Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Aton Resources (ANLBF) operate in?

A

Aton Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.