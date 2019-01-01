Mediclinic International PLC is a UK based international private healthcare group. It is engaged in offering acute care, specialist-orientated and multi-disciplinary healthcare services, by operating many hospitals and clinics. The geographic operating segments of the company are Mediclinic Southern Africa, Mediclinic Switzerland, and Mediclinic Middle East. It derives the majority of the revenue from the Switzerland segment. The other non-operating segments of the company are the United Kingdom and Corporate. The group's operations are carried out under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand.