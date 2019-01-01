QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.4K
Div / Yield
0.14/13.91%
52 Wk
1.03 - 2.21
Mkt Cap
77.2M
Payout Ratio
83.68
Open
-
P/E
6.35
EPS
0.03
Shares
75M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Angler Gaming PLC is a holding company in Malta that invests in companies that offers gaming services over the Internet. Its core business activities are to own and administer shareholding in internet gambling companies which directly or through partners offer games to end-users via the Internet.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Angler Gaming Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Angler Gaming (ANGMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Angler Gaming (OTCGM: ANGMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Angler Gaming's (ANGMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Angler Gaming.

Q

What is the target price for Angler Gaming (ANGMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Angler Gaming

Q

Current Stock Price for Angler Gaming (ANGMF)?

A

The stock price for Angler Gaming (OTCGM: ANGMF) is $1.03 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Angler Gaming (ANGMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Angler Gaming.

Q

When is Angler Gaming (OTCGM:ANGMF) reporting earnings?

A

Angler Gaming does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Angler Gaming (ANGMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Angler Gaming.

Q

What sector and industry does Angler Gaming (ANGMF) operate in?

A

Angler Gaming is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.