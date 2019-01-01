QQQ
Range
20.02 - 20.02
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.2K
Div / Yield
1.04/5.20%
52 Wk
18.29 - 27.56
Mkt Cap
56.4B
Payout Ratio
51.12
Open
20.02
P/E
13.57
Shares
2.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ANZ Bank is one of Australia's four major banks and provides retail, business, and institutional banking services to customers in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia-Pacific. The super-regional Asian strategy was de-emphasised, with management focusing on the higher-returning businesses in Australia and New Zealand. ANZ Bank still retains a tilt to its Asia-centric strategy, but is now more balanced, better capitalised and a simpler bank.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ANZ Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ANZ Bank (ANEWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ANZ Bank (OTCPK: ANEWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ANZ Bank's (ANEWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ANZ Bank.

Q

What is the target price for ANZ Bank (ANEWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ANZ Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for ANZ Bank (ANEWF)?

A

The stock price for ANZ Bank (OTCPK: ANEWF) is $20.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:42:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ANZ Bank (ANEWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ANZ Bank.

Q

When is ANZ Bank (OTCPK:ANEWF) reporting earnings?

A

ANZ Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ANZ Bank (ANEWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ANZ Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does ANZ Bank (ANEWF) operate in?

A

ANZ Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.