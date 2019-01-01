QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
3.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Alumindo Light Metal Industry Tbk is an Indonesia-based flat-rolled aluminum manufacturing company. It deals with aluminum-based products such as mainly sheet, circle, coils, foil, and other products. The Aluminium sheet is used for kitchen utensils and household products, electrical appliances, transportation, and building materials, whereas the foil is used for packaging materials. Geographically it derives majority revenue from the United States of America and also has a presence in Indonesia, Asia, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alumindo Light Metal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alumindo Light Metal (ANDOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alumindo Light Metal (OTCEM: ANDOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alumindo Light Metal's (ANDOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alumindo Light Metal.

Q

What is the target price for Alumindo Light Metal (ANDOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alumindo Light Metal

Q

Current Stock Price for Alumindo Light Metal (ANDOF)?

A

The stock price for Alumindo Light Metal (OTCEM: ANDOF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alumindo Light Metal (ANDOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alumindo Light Metal.

Q

When is Alumindo Light Metal (OTCEM:ANDOF) reporting earnings?

A

Alumindo Light Metal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alumindo Light Metal (ANDOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alumindo Light Metal.

Q

What sector and industry does Alumindo Light Metal (ANDOF) operate in?

A

Alumindo Light Metal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.