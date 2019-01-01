PT Alumindo Light Metal Industry Tbk is an Indonesia-based flat-rolled aluminum manufacturing company. It deals with aluminum-based products such as mainly sheet, circle, coils, foil, and other products. The Aluminium sheet is used for kitchen utensils and household products, electrical appliances, transportation, and building materials, whereas the foil is used for packaging materials. Geographically it derives majority revenue from the United States of America and also has a presence in Indonesia, Asia, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.